Losing start for “Dr. Rush”

Veteran Zimbabwean coach Rahman “Dr. Rush” Gumbo started the new Botswana Premier League season on a losing note when his side Sua Flamingoes were edged 0-1 by Nico United on Saturday.

Flamingoes is home to the Zimbabwean trio of former CAPS United striker Dominic Chungwa, former TelOne forward Mcebisi Moyo, and midfielder Tendai Nyamusi.

Thatayaone Magazi’s solitary strike three minutes into the second half proved decisive as Flamingoes returned to Francistown empty handed.

Chungwa had a chance to thrust the Flam Boys ahead in the first half but his effort missed the target.

Mcebisi was replaced in the first half due to injury.

Just like last season, Gumbo’s men have lost their first league game of the season.