Orlando Pirates 0-1 Kaizer Chiefs: As it happened

FT: Orlando Pirates 0-1 Kaizer Chiefs

Welcome to our live updates of the Soweto derby between Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs.

Orlando Pirates: 40 S. Mpontshane, 23 I. Maela, 5 N. Sibisi, 2 T. Monyane, 49 O. Ndah, 7 D. Hotto, 20 G. Mosele, 14 M. Saleng, 15 N. Ndlondlo, 95 K. Erasmus, 25 Z. Lepasa.

Substitutions: 12 C. Makgaka, 29 P. Mako, 26 B. Shandu, 18 K. Dlamini, 6 B. Motshwari, 46 K. Peprah, 31 R. Ofori, 11 F. Makaringe, 27 T. Xoki.

Kaizer Chiefs: : 1 B. Petersen, 23 S. Hlanti, 4 Z. Kwinika, 2 Edmilson Dove, 45 N. Blom, 11 K. Billiat, 10 K. Dolly, 18 D. Solomons, 8 Y. Maart, 12 Nkosingiphile Ngcobo, 9 A. Du Preez.

Substitutions: 6 S. Sithebe. 3 E. Mathoho, 19 H. Mashiane, 14 K. Sekgota, 39 R. Frosler, 30 S. Ngezana, 44 B. Bvuma, 17 C. Alexander, 22 L. Matlou.

1′ Victor Gomes blows to start the match.

15′ Chance for Kaizer Chiefs! Billiat meets a cross from the right on the back post but opts to use his right, not left foot and fails to direct his effort goalwards.

23′ A lively Billiat jumps and heads but it goes over the bar. The Zimbabwean winger looking for his first goal of the season for Amakhosi.

25′ Maela looks to have pulled a hamstring and is going to be replaced. Big blow for Pirates, to lose their captain before the hour mark. Mako replaces him.

30′ Erasmus goes for a goal with a snapshot but it just misses the target.

34′ Chance for Chiefs! Du Preez comes face to face with the Pirates goalkeeper Mpontshane but the latter reacts quickly to avert the danger.

35′ Another chance for Du Preez but again Mpontshane does well. Two good chances for Amakhosi in quick succession.

45+3 Gomes blows to end the first half.

HT: Orlando Pirates 0-0 Kaizer Chiefs

46′ Second half underway.

57′ Pirates to make another injury-inspired substitution, Mosele is stretched off.

60′ Erasmus cuts inside but his snapshot goes wide.

68′ Maart’s speculative shot is straight at Mpontshane.

73′ GOAL! Maart scores for Chiefs. From his own half, catches Mpontshane off his line and scores! What a goal!

78′ Alexander comes on for Billiat.

81′ Dolly curls a free kick in the box but its easily dealt with by Mpontshane.

89′ Sibisi rises high but heads over the bar.

Match over, Kaizer Chiefs win by 1 goal to win.