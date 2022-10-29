QPR make decision on Macauley Bonne future

QPR striker Macauley Bonne will be allowed to leave the club in the January transfer window.

The Zimbabwean forward has struggled to get game time this season. He’s played only 35 minutes of Championship action across six substitute appearances. His only start came in the EFL Cup, playing just over an hour.

According to a report by West London Sport the 27-year-old is deemed surplus to requirements ahead of the January transfer window and will be allowed to leave.

Coach Beale revealed that he may look to trim his squad when the winter window opens.

He said: “A lot of discussions are already happening with individual players.

“I think we have a heavy squad in terms of numbers when everyone is available.

“It’s important that people who have not played in the first half of the season, and can’t see a way into the squad and team, are able to go and play.”

Bonne’s move back to Charlton Athletic broke down in the final hours of the summer transfer window