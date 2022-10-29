ZIFA board to hold another EGM today

The ZIFA executive will hold an extraordinary general meeting this afternoon in Harare today.

The Executive will discuss a number of issues including the extension of the tenure of the current leadership.

The FA board’s term is set to expire in December, eight months after interim president Gift Banda took the office at another EGM, where president Felton Kamambo and two board members – Philemon Machana and Bryton Malandule – were officially booted out of the association.

The expulsion was dismissed by FIFA and CAF, who deemed the move illegal and cited third-party interference.

FIFA then imposed sanctions on Zimbabwe that include banning the country from international football and stopping all financial aids to the local football.

The Saturday’s meeting will also discuss the forensic audit report which was presented to the local football body this week.

The report exposes a number of financial irregularities under the Kamambo administration.

The audit claims that most of the FIFA funds that were received under Kamambo were not used for intended purposes.

But the fired ZIFA boss and other accused members have dismissed the claims, arguing that they were not given a chance to respond to some of the queries since their bail conditions restrict them from speaking about the association.