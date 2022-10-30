Dynamos, Highlanders share spoils in Battle of Zim

Dynamos and Highlanders played to a goalless draw at National Sports Stadium in Harare in Sunday’s Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 32 encounter.

The match had a cagey start, with both sides taking some time to settle. There was also no meaningful attack created in the first quarter-hour.

The first real opportunity came in the 37th minute when Bosso forward Lynoth Chikuhwa’s long-range effort went inches wide.

Nothing major followed, and the game went to the break goalless.

The pace in the second half picked up a bit, with Darlington Mukuli delivering a threatening effort in the 53rd minute, while on the other end, Junior Makunike’s shot missed the target by inches.

King Nadolo followed with a header moments after the hour, but it went straight to the hands of the keeper.

Washington Navaya also had an opportunity coming his way later in the game, but it could not break the deadlock.

The situation remained the same, and the teams shared the spoils.