How to watch Battle of Zim – Dynamos vs Highlanders

Dynamos will host Highlanders in the final installment of the Battle of Zimbabwe in this season.

The game will be played at the National Sports Stadium in Harare.

Kick-off is at 3 pm CAT.

How to watch the game

The match will be shown live on ZTN Prime, DStv Channel 294 (Zimbabwean accounts).

Live stream feed will be available on DStv App .

What the coaches said

Brito on Dynamos: “This is a game between the two biggest cities of the country. It’s a game between two different teams with different DNA.

“The support from the fans is very important. The support should not only be there when we are winning but when in difficult situations. We need to support and push the players. Normally our fans always give us support.”