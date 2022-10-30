I should have done more, rues Zemura after Tottenham loss

Bournemouth defender Jordan Zemura believes he could have done better to stop Tottenham’s equaliser in their 3-2 EPL defeat on Saturday.

Zemura returned to the first XI after dropping to the bench in the previous three rounds.

The Cherries had a two goal cushion before the hour, thanks to goals in each half from Kieffer Moore.

The visitors got back into the game via Ryan Sessegnon and Ben Davies before Rodrigo Bentancur fired a stoppage time winner.

Left-back Zemura revealed that Davies, who grabbed Spurs’ second, was actually his man and he could have done more to prevent him from connecting a corner kick.

“Ben Davies was my man and then he scored at the corner,” Zemura told the Daily Echo after the game.

“I feel like I was so close to him but he still managed to score and it’s one of those ones where I’m learning.

“I know it’s a goal conceded, but I’m learning from that moment.

“I’m learning from being on the pitch how the first half was, you think everything’s fine and then shortly after 60th minute, everything changes and then you have to switch your mindset.

“I’m just grateful to be able to play today and then be able to help the team as much as I can.

“We’re devastated, but we just brush ourselves down and go again.”