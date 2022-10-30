Live: Castle Lager Premiership Matchday – Dynamos vs Highlanders

Follow our live coverage of the Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 32 encounter between Dynamos and Highlanders at the National Sports Stadium in Harare.

Latest:

Dynamos 0-0 Highlanders

-Halftime.

42′ Yellow Card to Chikuhwa (Highlanders) for a crude challenge on an opponent.

37′ Lynoth Chikuhwa tries from a range but the ball goes wide of Dynamos goal. No problem for Mvula.

32′ Corner kick to Dynamos, Makanda takes it but the ball finds no takers as it goes out.

27′ Play temporarily stopped as Mvula receives medical attention.

21′ Mhindirira beats his marker and gets some space before shooting from a point inside the box. However, the effort is blocked and Dynamos clear the danger.

18′ Corner kick to Dynamos, Sadiki takes it this time but it is cleared again.

15′ Still goalless after the quarter hour mark. Play is concentrated in the midfield with both teams failing in the final third.

10′ A cagey start from both ends, with no meaningful attack that has been made so far.

3′ Corner kick to Dynamos, Makanda sends it in but the ball is cleared away.

1′ Kick-off!!!

Dynamos XI: TBAMvula, Jaure, Jalai, Makarati, Muringai, Nadolo, Mavhunga, Makunike, Sadiki, Makanda, Murera.

Highlanders XI: Pitisi, Mhindirira, Kutsanzira, Chikuhwa, Silla, Mbeba, Muduhwa, Ngala, Mukuli, Faira, Ncube.