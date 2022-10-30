Pasuwa’s Bullets suffer first loss of the season

Callisto Pasuwa’s Nyasa Big Bullets have suffered their first defeat of the season in the Malawian Super League following their 1-0 loss against Mafco on Sunday.

Bullets were on a 25-game undefeated run that stretched back to the start of the 2022 campaign.

They lost their first game of the term just a week after the team clinched Malawian FA Cup.

The loss, coupled with draws from the previous rounds, has slowed Nyasa’s momentum in the title race.

Bullets are now five points ahead of the second placed team, Blue Eagles, on the Malawian Super League table though with a game in hand.