Yusuf Maart explains how Billiat masterminded his goal in Soweto Derby

Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Yusuf Maart has given credit to Khama Billiat and revealed how the Zimbabwean masterminded the stunning goal that won the Soweto Derby against Orlando Pirates on Saturday.

Maart netted a long range shot from his own half, picking up the ball after Billiat won the possession.

The effort beat Siyabonga Mpontshane, who was off his line.

Speaking after the match, the former Pirates player explained Khama’s vital role in the goal.

Yusuf Maart with a Goal of the Season contender in #SowetoDerby 🎥 @SSFootball pic.twitter.com/QBty6fbZhY — iDiski Times (@iDiskiTimes) October 29, 2022

“The first opportunity I passed Khama the ball and he told me: ‘check the goalkeeper, he is from his line,’” Maart said as quoted by iDiski Times.

“The second time, Khama intercepted the ball, I looked up and I just hit it direct.”

The 27-year-old midfielder added: “I think, to be honest with you, a derby game is always a memory and is always something good. I think it will stay in the history books of the derby games and eventually they will show other people in the future what the derby means.”

Pic Credit: Twitter/iDiski Times