FIFA urged to ban Iran from 2022 World Cup

The Ukrainian FA (UAF) has called on FIFA to ban Iran from the 2022 FIFA World Cup tournament.

The UAF’s executive committee has claimed that it has approached the world football body to disqualify Iran over what it describes as the country’s ‘systematic human rights violations’.

There have been widespread protest in Middle Eastern nation following the death in custody of a 22-year-old woman, Mahsa Amini, on September 16.

The young lady had been arrested for violating the country’s rules which requires all women to cover their hair with a hijab, or headscarf.

Amini collapsed at a police station and died three days later with her death being the catalyst for subsequent unrest.

Ukraine has also cited the “possible involvement of Iran in the military aggression of Russia against Ukraine.”

A statement by the FA reads: “Taking into account the UN security council resolution 22.31 regarding the imposition of sanctions on Iran, and the alleged involvement of Iran in the military aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, we appeal to FIFA with a proposal to consider of excluding the Iranian national team from the 2022 FIFA World Cup.”

Iran are in Group B and will face England, Wales and USA.