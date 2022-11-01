Highlanders midfielder Caesar Dube dies

Highlanders midfielder Caesar Dube, who was part of the Bulawayo giants’ developmental side Bosso90, has died.

The club announced on Tuesday that the former Bantu Leopards midfielder died at Mpilo Hospital, though circumstances leading to his passing on are still sketchy.

“It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing on of our Bosso 90 midfielder, Caeser “Mafigo” Dube who died this morning at Mpilo Central Hospital. May his family and friends find comfort during this difficult period.

More details to follow” announced the club on microblogging site Twitter.

The player was a regular for Bosso90, who play in the Southern Region Division One.

The Soccer24 family extends it’s heartfelt condolences to the the Dube family and Highlanders.