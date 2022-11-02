Champions league Wrap: Two more clubs seal R16 spots

Tottenham and Frankfurt became the latest countries to book their places in the UEFA Champions League R16.

Here is a round-up of Tuesday’s games.

Group A

Liverpool 2-0 Napoli

Mohamed Salah and substitute Darwin Núñez’s late goals saw Liverpool sealing the group stages with a victory over Napoli.

The Reds finished level on 15 points with the Italian side but to the second place due to an inferior goal-difference.

Rangers 1-3 Ajax

Ajax sealed the third place and booked their Europa League place after beating Rangers.

The Dutch side scored through Steven Berghuis, Mohammed Kudus and Francisco Conceição, while Rangers got their consolation from James Tavernier’s penalty.

Group B

Porto 2-1 Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid failed to qualify for this Europa League after losing at Porto and finished in 4th position of the group.

The hosts, who sealed a top spot in the pool, scored two first half goals from Mehdi Taremi and Stephen Eustáquio.

Iván Marcano’s 95th-minute own goal pulled one back for the visitors but it was too little too late to complete a comeback.

Leverkusen 0-0 Club Brugge

Club Brugge missed out on first place in Group B following their goalless draw versus Leverkusen.

But the result was enough to see the hosts to claim a Europa League spot.

Group C

Bayern 2-0 Inter

Bayern became the first team to take maximum group stage points on three occasions with a comfortable closing victory over Inter.

The German giants sealed the win thanks to goals from Benjamin Pavard and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting.

Plzeň 2-4 Barcelona

Barcelona bowed out of the Champions League with a win in Czechia.

Xavi’s charges were 2-0 up by half-time courtesy of Marcos Alonso and Ferran Torres.

Tomáš Chorý hit a brace for the hosts but Torres hit the back of the net again before debutant Pablo Torre sealed the triumph later in the game.

Group D

Marseille 1-2 Tottenham

Tottenham snatched a dramatic victory that ended Marseille’s European ambitions.

The hosts were briefly on course for the last 16 after Chancel Mbemba opened the scoring in the first half.

But second half strikes from Clément Lenglet and Pierre-Emile Højbjerg won it for Spurs, who finished on top of the group.

Sporting CP 1-2 Frankfurt

Randal Kolo Muani’s angled finish ensured Frankfurt completed a comeback victory at Sporting which booked their place in the knockout stage.

Sporting finished in third following the loss and will play in the Europa League.