FIFA World Cup: Senegal Profile, Fixtures, TV Info and Squad News

Nation: Senegal

Coach: Aliou Cisse

Captain: Kalidou Koulibaly

FIFA Ranking: 18th

Best Result at World Cup: Quarter-finals (2002)

World Cup Appearances: Two (2002 and 2018)

Senegal Fixture Schedule

Group A Matchday 1: Senegal vs Netherlands on November 21 at 6 pm CAT.

Group A Matchday 2: Qatar vs Senegal on 25 November at 3 pm CAT.

Group A Matchday 3: Ecuador vs Senegal on 29 November at 5 pm CAT.

Broadcast Details

Senegal’s Grp A fixtures will be broadcast live on SuperSport TV and on SABC for those based in South Africa.

Live stream feed will be available on DStv App and Showmax.

Form at World Cup

Senegal enjoyed its best-ever FIFA World Cup campaign in 2002 when it reached the quarterfinals, but couldn’t make it past the group stage, in the 2018 World Cup.

Played: 8

Won: 3

Drew: 3

Lost: 2

GF: 11

GA: 10

Squad News

Coach Aliou Cisse is yet to announce his preliminary squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup but the selection is expected to be packed with stars from top leagues such as the EPL, La Liga, Serie A, German Bundesliga and Ligue 1.

Cisse has until Monday, November 14 to select his final 26-man roster for Qatar.

But forward Keita Balde could miss his country’s 2022 World Cup campaign after he was suspended from playing football until December 5.

Balde’s 90-day football ban came after he violated protocols regarding anti-doping tests, an incident which occurred in April.

Player to Watch

Name: Sadio Mane

Position: Forward

Club: Bayern Munich (Germany)

Age: 30