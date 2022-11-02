Juve boss seemingly blames Pogba after midfielder suffered second injury setback

Juventus coach Max Allegri admits he hasn’t spoken to Paul Pogba after the French midfielder suffered fresh thigh problem.

Pogba sustained a meniscus tear in August and decided against undergoing surgery. He was scheduled to return to action by mid-September, but the problem reoccured, forcing him out for further weeks.

The setback has officially ruled him out of the World Cup, which starts in Qatar on 20 November. It has also delayed his second debut at Juventus after re-joining the club on a free transfer this summer.

Allegri was quizzed on the Pogba situation ahead of Juventus’ final Champions League group game, but the Italian was seemingly in no mood to discuss his star midfielder’s woes but rather blamed him for failing to undergo surgery.

“Not yet. I spoke to him earlier,” the gaffer replied when asked if he had spoken with the midfielder after the second injury.

Allegri added: “It’s pointless repeating what has already been said. Once the decision was made not to have surgery at the start of the season, it was normal that hopes that he could return with Juventus and France were slim.

“He’s sorry for Juventus and the World Cup, it’s normal, we were penalised for not having him available.”