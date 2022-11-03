Aggrieved player’s wife forces Bulawayo Chiefs shop to close

Things might not be smooth sailing for Bulawayo Chiefs after all, amid revelations that one of their players’ wife stormed the club’s sports apparel shop demanding replica jerseys to sell, so as to make ends meet.

Chiefs, who are known for their extravagant way of doing things in the Zimbabwean top-flight league which has plumented along with the country’s economy, have reportedly been struggling to pay players salaries and signing on fees.

The Chronicle reports that the woman in question invaded the shop, located in Bulawayo, and demanded replica jerseys to sell, so as to make ends meet in the wake of the club failing to pay salaries.

The woman’s actions then forced Chiefs to close the shop.

Cheifs players have reportedly not been paid their salaries in the last four months, with senior players such as Kelvin Madzongwe and the Moyo twins, Kelvin and Elvis not attending every training session.

The setback might affect Amakhosi’s preparations for their Chibuku Super Cup final against Herentals College on November 19.