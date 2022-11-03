Gerard Piqué announces his retirement from football

Barcelona defender Gerard Piqué has announced he is retiring from football.

The 35-year-old will play his last match for Barcelona this Saturday.

Pique started his senior career fourteen years ago and won several trophies.

Pique won three champions league medals with Barca and one with Manchester United. He lifted eight La Liga titles, while also earned himself one Premier League medal.

Posting a video on Instagram announcing the news, captioned ‘Culers, I have something to tell you’, Pique was filmed at various Barcelona landmarks including the Camp Nou as he narrates message to the club’s supporters – or ‘culers’.

“From a very young age, I did not want to become a football player, I wanted to play for Barca. I have been thinking a lot about that kid lately, about what little Gerard would have thought had all his dreams come true,” Pique narrated.

“That he would make it to the Barca first team, that he would win every trophy possible. That he would become a European champion and world champion. That he would play alongside some of the best players in history, and captain the club and make friends for life.

“It has been 25 years since I joined Barca, I left and I came back. Football has given me everything. I have always said that I would not be in any other team after I left Barca, and that is how it will be.

“This Saturday’s game will be my last at Camp Nou. I will become a regular fan. I will support the team. I will pass my love for Barca to my children, like my family did with me. And you know me, sooner or later, I’ll be back.

“I’ll see at the Camp Nou. Long live Barca. Always.”