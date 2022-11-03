UEFA Champions League: List of qualified teams for Round of16 complete

The list of teams that have qualified for the UEFA Champions League R16 is now complete following the completion of the group stage.

The draw for the last 16 will take place on Monday November 7.

The ceremony will be held at UEFA’s headquarters in Nyon at 1 pm CAT.

Qualified as group winners: Bayern Munich, Benfica, Chelsea, FC Porto, Manchester City, Napoli, Real Madrid, Tottenham Hotspur.

Qualified as runners-up: AC Milan, Borussia Dortmund, Club Brugge, Eintracht Frankfurt, Inter Milan, Liverpool, Paris Saint-Germain, RB Leipzig.

Draw Procedure

The draw features 16 teams: the winners and the runners-up from each of the eight Champions League groups.

Two seeding pots will be formed: one consisting of the eight group winners (seeded teams) and the other of the eight runners-up (unseeded teams).

No team can play a club from their group or any side from their own association. Any other restrictions will be announced ahead of the draw ceremony.

Seeded group winners will play away in the round of 16 first legs and are at home in the return matches.

Round of 16 fixture dates

1st Leg: 14/15/21/22 February 2023

2nd Leg: 7/8/14/15 March 2023

How to watch the draw

SuperSport TV will broadcast the draw ceremony live on SuperSport Premier League channel 203.