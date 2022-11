Ghana have named their provisional squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The Black Stars coach, Otto Addo, has picked fifty-five players in his preliminary selection.

The squad includes usual faces such as Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey, captain Andre Ayew, Jordan Ayew and Jeffrey Schlupp.

The team will be trimmed to twenty-six players, who will represent the country at the World Cup.

Ghana are in Group H along with Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay.

Here is Ghana’s Squad.