Reasons behind Pique’s retirement ‘revealed’

Barcelona defender Gerard Piqué announced retirement from football on Thursday to cap a glittering fourteen-year career.

The 35-year-old will play his last match for Barca this Saturday.

Pique did not give a specific reason for ending his career abruptly.

“It has been 25 years since I joined Barca, I left and I came back. Football has given me everything. I have always said that I would not be in any other team after I left Barca, and that is how it will be,” the defender said in a video on social media.

“This Saturday’s game will be my last at Camp Nou. I will become a regular fan. I will support the team. I will pass my love for Barca to my children, like my family did with me. And you know me, sooner or later, I’ll be back.”

Latest reports in Europe have suggested the real reasons behind Pique’s decision to retire.

According to Spanish football expert and LaLigaTV personality Guillem Balague, the decision is said to be football-related as well as helping Barca financially.

The defender will forgo around €40m that was due over the remainder of his contract.

The Catalans’ failure to qualify for the knockout stage of the Champions League is said to be another reason behind the 35-year-old’s retirement.

Goal.com has also claimed that Pique took the decision after slipped behind Ronald Araujo, Jules Kounde, Andreas Christensen and Eric Garcia in the pecking order at Barcelona this season.