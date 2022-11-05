Kadewere set to make La Liga debut against Villarreal

Zimbabwe international Tino Kadewere is set to make his eagerly-awaited La Liga debut tomorrow after recovering from injury.

The Highfield-bred striker has fully recovered from the serious injury to the quadriceps of his right leg he picked up on the eve of his La Liga debut against Real Madrid in September.

Real Mallorca coach Javier Aguirre confirmed Kadewere will be available for selection when Los Piratas make the trip to Villarreal for a date with the Yellow Submarine tomorrow.

“Tino Kadewere and Dominik Greif are fit to play and both will be in the squad for the Villarreal game tomorrow,” Aquirre told Spanish media ahead the clash.