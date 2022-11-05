Kenya reinstates FA board, ask FIFA to lift international ban

Kenya’s Ministry of Sport has reinstated the country’s Football Federation (FKF) board.

The FKF board was disbanded last November for corruption after an investigation into its finances revealed it had failed to account for funds received from the government and other sponsors.

The development attracted an international ban from FIFA, who cited government interference in running the game in the East African country.

The world football body also disowned a transition committee that was appointed to takeover the operations at the FA.

Speaking on Friday, as reported by AFP, Sports Minister Ababu Namwamba announced that the federation would be reinstated but the football federation’s president Nick Mwendwa will have to wait until he is cleared from the corruption charges he is facing.

Mwendwa’s initial case was dismissed by the court over lack of evidence, but he was re-arrested in July on fresh charges of misappropriating 38 million shillings ($312 000).

It’s not clear if FIFA would heed and lift the ban but FKF secretary Barry Otieno said in a statement on Friday that they had written to the world body to inform them of their “full and unconditional control” of the sport after the government’s directive.

“We are therefore, pleased to confirm that the government has fulfilled conditions set out by the Fifa council, as part of the ongoing efforts by the government to allow Kenya’s return to international football,” Otieno said.