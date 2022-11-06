Chelsea vs Arsenal: How to watch the game

Chelsea will host Arsenal in the London Derby this afternoon.

Competition: English Premier League Matchday 13

Date, Kick-off Time & Venue: 6 November 2022, 2 pm CAT at Stamford Bridge in London.

How to follow the game:

DStv’s SuperSport TV will broadcast the match live at 2 pm CAT. The game will be shown on SuperSport Premier League, Channel 203 for those with South African accounts and Channel 223 for those in Zimbabwe and Zambia.

Stream feed will be available on the DSTV app and Showmax.

Soccer24 will bring you live updates of the game.