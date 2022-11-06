Gabriel fires Arsenal to derby win against Chelsea

Follow our live coverage of the English Premier League action between Chelsea and Arsenal at Stamford Bridge.

Latest:

Chelsea 0-0 Arsenal

-Fulltime.

Gabriel’s header from a corner hands Arsenal a big win at Stamford Bridge! The Gunners were the more proactive side throughout and deserve the win for their energy and tenacity. Chelsea put up a fight but didn’t really trouble the visitors at all, even after going behind.

90+3′ Arsenal Sub: Holding replaces Martinelli.

90′ Five minutes added.

87′ Arsenal Sub: El Neny replaces Odegaard.

84′ Yellow card to Gallagher (Chelsea).

81′ Penalty Review: Cucurella handles inside the box but VAR feels it wasn’t intentional.

80′ Yellow card to White (Arsenal) for time wasting.

78′ Chelsea Sub: Pulisic, Kovacic replace Loftus-Cheek, Mount.

78′ Arsenal Sub: Zinchenko replaces Tierney.

75′ Chelsea failing to knit any meaningful football.

73′ Big Chance Missed: Jesus threads a beautiful through to an unmarked Odegaard, who takes long to release a shot and his effort goes over.

67′ Saka’s first touch forces him wide and his shot eventually goes over.

63′ Chelsea Sub: Broja, Gallagher replaces Aubameyang, Havertz.

62′ Goal!!! Gabriel is at the end of Saka’s corner kick to open the scoring.

61′ Saka links up well Jesus, who takes a first time shot but Mendy comes in big to make a vital block. Corner kick to Arsenal.

60′ Yellow Card to Chalobah (Chelsea).

53′ Corner kick to Arsenal, cross delivered but it finds no takers.

58′ Yellow card to Azpilicueta (Chelsea) for foul on Martinelli.

46′ Free kick to Arsenal but Silva heads it out to concede a corner kick. Saka takes the corner but Chelsea clear their lines.

-Halftime.

Arsenal go into the break having been the better side in the first half. They created a couple of chances with Gabriel Jesus’ 28th minute header standing as the game’s biggest chance so far. The Blues, on the other end, haven’t produced any threatening attack except for Kai Havertz’s 34th minute tame shot.

45+1′ Corner kick to Arsenal, cleared.

45′ One minute added.

41′ Yellow Card to Saka (Arsenal) for fouling Cucurella.

36′ Corner kick to Arsenal, Saka swings it in, Azpilicueta heads it away. Saka picks the loose ball and send another cross but this time it goes out.

34′ Sterling threads a through ball to Havertz who takes a lame shot at goal. Ramsdale reacts well and goes down to save the effort.

32′ Chelsea get their first corner kick. Silva rises high but heads over.

28′ Big Chance Missed!!! Martinelli delivers a delicious cross and Jesus is waiting at the back post. The unmarked number 9 makes a diving header to connect it but the ball misses the target by inches.

26′ Yellow Card to Aubameyang for a foul on White.

24′ Free kick to Chelsea, Chalobah connects it but Arsenal clear their lines.

20′ Jesus dispossess Loftus-Cheek just outside the box. The Brazilian dances through, beating his markers before unleashing a shot from some twelve yards out. Silva is there to make a vital block and Chelsea clear the danger.

18′ Martinelli tries from a range but his shot goes over.

17′ Free kick to Arsenal. Saka delivers it into the box and Havertz tries to connect it with header but fails to send it on target.

15′ Arsenal dominating the pace in the first quarter hour of the game.

11′ Chelsea try to force themselves into the Gunners box, but are not delivering clean passes. Chelsea finally clear the danger.

10′ Jesus finds White inside the box and he tries to find the far post but his effort rolls wide with Mendy clearly beaten.

9′ Mendy releases the ball to Sterling, who finds Havertz with a through ball. Havertz tries to cut a cross but it finds no takers. First Chelsea attack of the game.

7′ Arsenal gets a free kick in a good position.Odegaard takes it into the box but Chalobah heads away. White picks the loose ball but hits it over.

6′ Corner kick to Arsenal Martinelli swings it but Havertz clears the danger.

4′ Free kick to Arsenal after Cucurella fouls Saka just outside the box on the wide area. Saka takes but his square ball is intercepted by Cucurella.

2′ Partey with a long throw into the box, Gabriel with flick but the ball is off target. Goalkick to Chelsea.

1′ Kickoff!!

Chelsea XI: Mendy, Azpilicueta, Silva, Chalobah, Loftus-Cheek, Jorginho, Mount, Cucurella, Havertz, Sterling, Aubameyang

Arsenal XI: Ramsdale, White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko, Partey, Xhaka, Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli, Jesus