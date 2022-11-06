Lionel Messi suffers injury scare two weeks before World Cup

Lionel Messi has suffered an injury setback just two weeks before the start of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

According to his club, PSG, the Argentine superstar is suffering from an inflamed Achilles heel. He will miss the Ligue 1 clash with Lorient this weekend due to the injury.

The 35-year-old is expected to return to training later in the week ahead of the Parisians’ game with Auxerre – their final match before the World Cup.

It is the latest injury scare for Argentina, with fellow attackers Paulo Dybala and Angel Di Maria, and defender Cristian Romero all in a race against time to be fit for the tournament.

The South American giants have a warm-up friendly against UAE planned for 16 November and then will get their World Cup campaign underway in Group C against Saudi Arabia on 22 November.

The World Cup itself kicks off on 20 November when hosts Qatar face Ecuador in Group A.