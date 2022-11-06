Nakamba dropped from Unai Emery’s first matchday squad at Villa

Marvelous Nakamba is not part of Aston Villa’s matchday squad to face Manchester United this afternoon.

The 28-year-old had been tipped to end his woes under new coach Unai Emery, who officially started his tenure last week.

But the Zimbabwean has been snubbed again and will watch his team playing from the stands.

This is the sixth time the Hwange-born star has failed to make the matchday squad.

Nakamba is also yet to play his first minute this season, having been an unused substitute in the games he made the selection.

Kick-off is 4 pm CAT.

This is your Aston Villa team to face Manchester United. 👊#AVLMUN pic.twitter.com/TQboXbX2xn — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) November 6, 2022