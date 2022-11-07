Brazil coach Tite names final squad for 2022 World Cup

Brazil head coach Tite has named his final 26-man squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Arsenal duo of Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus are part of the selection along with PSG star Neymar and Real Madrid striker Vinicius Jr.

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson and Manchester City’s Ederson have also been called along with captain Thiago Silva of Chelsea.

Noticible absentees in the squad include Liverpool’s Firmino and Aston Villa midfielder Philippe Coutinho.

Brazil’s 26-man squad will convene in Turin, Italy, on November 14, where they will train for five days before leaving for their base in Doha

The Samba Boys start their tournament on November 24 against Serbia in Group G.

They play Switzerland (Nov 28) and Cameroon (Dec 2) in their other group games.

Here is the full squad.