Brazil World Cup squad named

Brazil coach Tite has named his final 26-man squad for the upcoming FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The global extravaganza roars into life in 12 days time, with the Samba Boys looking to win it for the first time since 2002.

Below is the squad;

Goalkeepers: Alisson (Liverpool), Ederson (Manchester City), Weverton (Palmeiras)

Defenders: Danilo (Juventus), Dani Alves (Punas Unam), Alex Sandro (Juventus), Alex Telles (Sevilla), Thiago Silva (Chelsea), Marquinhos (PSG), Eder Militao (Real Madrid), Bremer (Juventus)

Midfielders: Casemiro (Manchester United), Fabinho (Liverpool), Bruno Guimaraes (Newcastle United), Fred (Manchester United), Lucas Paqueta (West Ham), Everton Ribeiro (Flamengo)

Forwards: Neymar (PSG, Gabriel Jesus (Arsenal), Vinicius Junior (Real Madrid), Antony (Manchester United), Rodrygo Goes (Real Madrid), Raphinha (Barcelona), Richarlison (Tottenham Hotspur), Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal), Pedro (Flamengo)