EPL giants Liverpool FC up for sale

Liverpool FC have been put up for sale, with owners Fenway Sports Group (FSG) confirming that they are open for new offers to purchase the Premier League club.

FSG have been in charge of Liverpool since their takeover in 2010.

According to the Athletic, a full sales presentation has been prepared for bidders.

Investment banking giants Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley have reportedly been recruited to help with the process.

A statement from Fenway Sports Group to The Athletic revealed that under the right terms and conditions the club would be open to selling the club.

The statement reads: “There have been a number of recent changes of ownership and rumours of changes in ownership at EPL clubs and inevitably we are asked regularly about Fenway Sports Group’s ownership in Liverpool.

“FSG has frequently received expressions of interest from third parties seeking to become shareholders in Liverpool. FSG has said before that under the right terms and conditions we would consider new shareholders if it was in the best interests of Liverpool as a club.

“FSG has said before that under the right terms and conditions we would consider new shareholders if it was in the best interests of Liverpool as a club.

“FSG remains fully committed to the success of Liverpool, both on and off the pitch.”

Under the FSG ownership, Liverpool have experienced incredible amount of success, particularly since the hiring of manager Jurgen Klopp in 2015.

The club won their first EPL title in three decades, clinched the Champions League and dominated the local league.