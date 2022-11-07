Is this the end of the road for Nakamba?

Reality is starting to catch up with Marvelous Nakamba.

The Warriors midfielder’s lack of game time at Aston Villa has been sanitised throughout the 2022-23 season but maybe an honest conversation on the situation, is needed.

Will Nakamba be at Aston Villa next season?

The Hwange-bred midfield enforcer has not featured for the Midlands side this campaign and his absence from the Villa match day squad yesterday has for the umpteenth time, fuelled speculation that he might be shown the exit door.

Villa fans were in dream land yesterday, as freshly-recruited manager Unai Emery’s tenure started with an impressive 3-1 victory over Manchester United at Villa Park.

The claret and blue had last beaten United at home in the Premier League, 27 years ago.

Emery’s arrival had raised hopes of Nakamba perhaps finding his way back into the Villa team but the Spaniard, just like caretaker coach Aaron Danks last week, did not include the Zimbabwean midfielder in his match day squad.

Morgan Sanson, another midfielder who was frozen out by Gerrard, took part in yesterday’s win over United.

If Nakamba doesn’t feature for Villa in the Carabao Cup at Old Trafford on Thursday, perhaps the writing will now be on the wall for the former Club Brugge man.

But how is he handling the situation?

“Look, Marve is a professional, he is one of the first players to arrive the Bodymoor Health (Aston Villa training ground) so he is focused on fighting his way back into the team,” a source close to Nakamba who asked not to be named, told Soccer24.

“He is still contracted to the club and he is still their player, that is the most important part. So he has got an equal chance to force his way back into the team.

“The new manager (Emery) is giving every player a chance and Marve (Nakamba) is no execption,” the source added.