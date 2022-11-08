Brazil coach Tite explains why he included Dani Alves in World Cup squad

Brazil coach Tite has explained his decision to include 39-year-old Dani Alves in his World Cup squad.

The right-back hasn’t seen much of the game time in recent times due to a knee injury.

The setback has prevented him from playing in the past month.

Despite the injury the coach still included him in the squad.

Alves was also offloaded by Barcelona in the previous window and joined UNAM in Mexico’s Liga MX.

Explaining why he included the defender, Tite said: ”He (Alves) adds technical and tactical aspects that are impressive, to be an organiser, an articulator.

“Sure he is not a 60 to 70 metres player anymore, but he has other virtues. The criteria awards his technical quality, but mental and physical aspects too.”

According to Brazil’s team doctor Fabio Mahseredjian, the Alves is expected to regain match fitness before taking the flight to Qatar.