IT’S THE HARARE DERBY!

For the 80th time in the league, since independence, crosstown rivals Dynamos and CAPS United clash in the Harare derby at the National Sports Stadium on Sunday.

The two giants will be looking to dismiss the narrative that the derby, which was one of the most looked-forward to fixtures in the local top-flight, has lost its flare.

DeMbare won the reverse fixture 3-0 back in May and will be hoping for a win to not only end the campaign on a high but appease their ever demanding fans, who watched their team surrender top spot in the league to eventual winners FC Platinum.

Tonderai Ndiraya’s charges started the season brightly but fluffed their lines and allowed the Platinum miners to win their record-equalling fourth league title in a row.

DeMbare will for the 8th season in succession, finish without silverware, a setback which has resulted in Ndiraya coming under the microscope.

CAPS on the hand have had a season to forget.

Makepekepe made headlines for the wrong reasons throughout the campaign, amid serious financial problems which threatened their existence.

Club owner Farai Jere has however managed to steady the ship and the Lloyd Chitembwe-coached side will be fancying their chances against their city rivals.