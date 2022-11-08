Mushekwi extends his goal tally after netting in Zhejiang win

Nyasha Mushekwi has extended his goal tally after netting his eleventh strike of the season in the Chinese Super League.

The former Warriors international scored in Zhejiang’s 5-1 victory over Guangzhou FC on Tuesday.

The former CAPS United man played the entire match and netted the fifth strike to seal the victory which placed his side on number four.

The Zhejiang’s all time leading goalscorer also created his team’s fourth goal in the game to register his second assist of the campaign.

Meanwhile, the 35-year-old is nine goals behind the current top goal scorer, Marcão, who has twenty in his tally.

And with his current total, Mushekwi is yet to reach the half amount of goals he scored last year, 23, when his team was in the Chinese League One.