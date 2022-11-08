PSL announces details of Chibuku Super Cup final

The Premier Soccer League has confirmed the details of the 2022 Chibuku Super Cup final between Bulawayo Chiefs and Herentals.

The match will be played at Barbourfields Stadium in Bulawayo.

The cheapest ticket has been pegged at $1, while the Grand Stand is costing $2.

The VIP stand is strictly by invitation.

Kick-off time is at 3 pm CAT.

TV & Stream Info

The match will be broadcast live on ZTN Prime, DStv Channel 294.

Live stream feed will be available on DStv App but in Zimbabwe only.

Prize Money

The winner will pocket US$75 000, the runners up will take home US$50 000 consolation. Both amounts will be paid in local currency at the prevailing official rate on the day.

What Happens To The Winner

The winner will get the ticket to represent the country in CAF Confederation Cup tournament next season.

However, the participation will be based on whether CAF lifts the international ban on the country before the competition starts.

Zimbabwe is currently banned from international football due to government’s interference in running the local game.