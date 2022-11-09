Arubi’s Marumo Gallants through to CAF Confederations Cup group stages

South African top-flight side Marumo Gallants, have booked a place in the group stages of the CAF Confederations Cup for the first time ever, after beating Libyan giants Alhli Tripoli 3-1 on aggregate on Wednesday.

Gallants, home to veteran Zimbabwean goalkeeper Washington Arubi, lost the first leg in Libya 0-1 and had a mountain to climb to overturn the deficit in the second leg.

But two early goals by Mbampaniso Monde and Celimpilo Ngema put them in control of the tie before Rhanga Chivhariro put the final nail on the Tripoli coffin three minutes into the second half.

Arubi was between the sticks and made some crucial saves to keep the Limpopo-based side in the tie.