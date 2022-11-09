Croatia squad for 2022 World Cup named

Croatia coach Zlatko Dalic has announced his 26-man squad for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The 2018 World Cup finalists are in Group F alongside Belgium, Morocco and Canada and start their World Cup campaign on November 24, against the Africans.

The selection includes 37-year-old Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric, who was voted player of the tournament at the 2018 edition in Russia and also represented the Balkan country in Germany 2006 and Brazil 2014.

Tottenham forward Ivan Perisic and Chelsea midfielder Mateo Kovacic have also been picked along with former Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren.

However, Southampton defender Duje Caleta-Car has been dropped from the list after being named to the provisional squad in October.

Croatia squad

Goalkeepers: Domink Livakovic (Dinamo Zagreb), Ivica Ivusic (NK Osijek), Ivo Grbic (Atletico Madrid)

Defenders: Domagoj Vida (AEK Athens), Dejan Lovren (Zenit St Petersburg), Borna Barisic (Rangers), Josip Juranovic (Celtic), Josko Gvardiol (RB Leipzig), Borna Sosa (VfB Stuttgart), Josip Stanisic (Bayern Munich), Martin Erlic (Sassuolo), Josip Sutalo (Dinamo Zagreb)

Midfielders: Luka Modric (Real Madrid), Mateo Kovacic (Chelsea), Marcelo Brozovic (Inter Milan), Mario Pasalic (Atalanta), Nikola Vlasic (Torino, on loan from West Ham), Lovro Majer (Rennes), Kristijan Jakic (Eintracht Frankfurt), Luka Sucic (RB Salzburg)

Forwards: Ivan Perisic (Tottenham), Andrej Kramaric (1899 Hoffenheim), Bruno Petkovic (Dinamo Zagreb), Mislav Orsic (Dinamo Zagreb), Ante Budimir (Osasuna), Marko Livaja (Hajduk Split)