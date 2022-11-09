PSL announces changes in final Castle Lager Premiership round

The Premier Soccer League has changed the kick-off of the Matchday 34 game between FC Platinum and Cranborne Bullets set for this Saturday.

The game was initially scheduled to start at 3 pm CAT, but it will kick off two hours early at 1 pm CAT to allow the presentation of the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League trophy to FC Platinum.

The Platinum Boys won the league title with three games to spare after attaining unassailable points on Matchday 31.

The triumph was their fourth in a row, equaling Highlanders and Dynamos’ record for most successive league titles in the Premier Soccer League era.

Announcing the change, the PSL said: “Please be advised that the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League matchday thirty-four fixture between FC Platinum and Cranborne Bullets FC scheduled for Saturday 12 November 2022 at Mandava Stadium will now kick-off at 1300hrs.

“The Castle Lager PSL trophy presentation ceremony will be conducted soon after this match.”

Other games will go on as scheduled as the 2021/22 campaign comes to an end this weekend.

PSL