Germany squad for 2022 FIFA World Cup announced

Germany coach Hansi Flick has named his final 26-man squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The selection includes Borussia Dortmund’s 17-year-old strike sensation Youssoufa Moukoko.

The youngster was born in Cameroon but grew up in the European country.

Also selected for the World Cup is Brazil 2014 final hero Mario Gotze, who earns his first call-up in five years.

Chelsea’s Kai Havertz and Bayern Munich duo Thomas Muller and Serge Gnabry have also been called up.

However, there is no place in the squad for veteran defender Mats Hummels, Dortmund captain Marco Reus nor fit-again Bayer Leverkusen starlet Florian Wirtz after his recovery from a serious knee injury.

Germany Full Squad:

Goalkeepers: Manuel Neuer, Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Kevin Trapp.

Defenders: Armel Bella-Kotchap, Matthias Ginter, Christian Günter, Thilo Kehrer, Lukas Klostermann, David Raum, Antonio Rudiger, Nico Schlotterbeck, Niklas Süle

Midfielders: Julian Brandt, Niclas Füllkrug, Leon Goretzka, Mario Götze, Ilkay Gundogan, Jonas Hofmann, Joshua Kimmich, Jamal Musiala

Forwards: Karim Adeyemi, Serge Gnabry, Kai Havertz, Youssoufa Moukoko, Thomas Müller, Leroy Sané.