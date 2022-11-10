Kadewere’s La Liga debut delayed again

Tinotenda Kadewere’s La Liga debut was delayed again after the striker was not used in Real Mallorca’s 1-0 win over Atletico Madrid on Wednesday night.

Kadewere, who returned from injury over the weekend, made the matchday squad but sat out for the entire game.

The Zimbabwean striker, eho switched from Lyon on a season-long loan deal, is yet to play this term after missing the first part of the season due to a muscle injury sustained in early September.

He was also an unused substitute in Sunday’s game against Villarreal.

Meanwhile, the Wednesday’s victory saw Mallorca climbing to 10th on 19 points.

Vedat Muriqi scored Mallorca’s winner in the 16th minute, his fifth goal in his last five games, after Antonio Sanchez fired a long-range shot that Jan Oblak palmed away to the right before Jaume Costa set up the Kosovo striker to tap in to the empty net.

Atletico, who were eliminated from European competition last week, fell from third to sixth in the LaLiga standings on 24 points, eight behind Real Madrid who play Cadiz on Thursday and 13 adrift of leaders Barcelona.