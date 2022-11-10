Kaizer Chiefs blocked my move to PSG: Kelvin Mushangazhike

Former Warriors international Kelvin Mushangazhike has revealed how Kaizer Chiefs blocked a dream move that could have seen him replacing Ronaldinho at PSG two decades ago.

A complete forward during his playing days, Mushangazhike joined Amakhosi from Dynamos in 2002 and immediately made an impact in his debut season.

The hype surrounding the striker attracted interest from French side PSG, who invited him for trials.

But the Chiefs’ leadership stood in his way and blocked the move.

The former Dembare man started struggling for form following the failed move and subsequently fell out of favour.

Mushangazhike was then loaned out to Black Leopards, where he discored his form.

“They refused for me to go. They barred me from going to the medicals. I was angry and frustrated that I even confronted the club leadership. I tried everything to show them that I really needed to try my luck. But my cries fell on deaf ears. They totally refused,” Mushangazhike told FARPost.

“Everything didn’t work, and I kind of fell out of favour at the same time. I was missing call-ups to the national team [Zimbabwe]. That was very painful, considering how hard I had worked to rise from nothing.

“I remember Ronaldinho was moving to Barcelona from PSG during that time. I felt it was something I needed to try and possibly get a chance to play in France. We all know it’s every player’s dream to play at that level.”

Mushangazhike revealed how he attracted the interest of the French giants. “The PSG president during that time, Laurent Perpère, had watched me live in Ellis Park on 12 January 2003. It was a match against Mamelodi Sundowns.

“I was so good that day and even got standing ovations. But the key moment in that game was receiving a brilliant low pass from the late legend John Shoes Moshoeu. I took it with ease.”