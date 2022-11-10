Morocco release squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Morocco has released their final 26-man squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The Atlas Lions are among Africa’s five representatives at the tournament and will face Croatia, Belgium and Canada in Group F.

Coach Walid Regragui has recalled Chelsea forward Hakim Ziyech after he was dropped by previous coach Vahid Halilhodzic.

Another returnee is Abderrazak Hamdallah (Ittihad FC), who publicly apologized for refusing to play at the Afcon 2019.

Morocco’s squad in Qatar is captained by former Wolves defender Romain Saiss, while it also includes West Ham defender Nayef Aguerd, who only recovered from a knee injury suffered in pre-season two weeks ago.

Here is Morocco squad for World Cup: