Sekhukhune United appoints new coach to replace Kaitano Tembo

Sekhukhune United has appointed Brendon Trutter as the head coach, replacing Kaitano Tembo, who was sacked earlier in the month.

Trutter signed two-year contract which expires in 2025.

The former AmaZulu and Swallows boss will be assisted by MacDonald Makhubedu.

Speaking after signing the contract, the gaffer said: “It is with great honour to be appointed as Head Coach to this ambitious Club, and I’m hugely excited by the challenge ahead. There’s a lot of work ahead of us and I’m eager to get the ball rolling and start working with the players.

“I would like to thank the Chairman of the Club, Mr. Simon Malatji, and his Board for the confidence in me and I greatly appreciate the opportunity.”

Meanwhile, Sekhukhune United have also confirmed that former assistant coach Thabo Senong has been redeployed following his appointment as the club’s new Head of Development.