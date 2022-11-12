Bournemouth coach issues update on Zemura availability for Everton clash

Jordan Zemura will be available for selection in Bournemouth’s match against Everton this evening.

Kick off is at 5 pm CAT.

Zemura was replaced by Ryan Fredericks midway through the second half of the midweek win over the Toffees in the Carabao Cup after picking up a knock.

The Zimbabwean was caught by a poor challenge from Anthony Gordon in the first half.

“He’s fine, and he came out of it okay,” said Bournemouth interim head coach Gary O’Neil. “We just have a couple of bumps and bruises from the game but nothing too significant.”

The left-back has featured in ten Premier League games this season but seems to have fallen out of favour in recent rounds.

He has only started once in the last six league games.