Details for the Harare Derby between Dynamos and CAPS revealed

The Premier Soccer League has released the details for the Harare Derby between Dynamos and CAPS United.

The match will bring down the curtain on the 2021/22 Castle Lager Premiership season.

The Derby will happen at the National Sports Stadium in Harare on Sunday.

Kick-off is at 3 pm CAT.

Gate Charges

The cheapest ticket has been pegged at $3 for the Rest of the Group, $5 for the VIP and Grand Stands.

The VVIP is going for $10.

TV and Stream Info

The match will be broadcast live on ZTN Prime, DStv Channel 294.

Live stream feed will be available on DStv App but in Zimbabwe only.