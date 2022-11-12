Gumbo ends winless run

Veteran Zimbabwean coach Rahman ‘Dr Rush’ Gumbo’s Botswana Premier League side Sua Flamingoes edged Morupule Wanderers 1-0 at the Sowa Town Council Stadium in Francistown on Saturday.

Flamingoes desperately needed maximum points after consecutive defeats in the opening two games of the season.

The first hald had very little to talk about in terms of clear-cut goalscoring opportunities, with Flamingoes struggling to test Michael Pepukani in goal for Wanderers.

It was goalless at the half time interval.

Just after the hour mark, the visitors nearly took the lead but Agripa Murimba failed to hit the target from close range.

When it appeared the clash would end in a goalless stalemate, Flamingoes broke the deadlock in time added on when Kesekile Chivese beat Pepukani on the near post, to the delight of Gumbo and his technical team.