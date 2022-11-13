Indian billionaire enters race to buy Liverpool

Indian billionaire, Mukesh Ambani has reportedly expressed interest in buying Liverpool.

The Reds were put up for sale last week, with owners Fenway Sports Group (FSG) having already prepared a full sales presentation for bidders.

FSG are understood to want in the region of £4billion to sell the club they purchased for £300m back in October 2010.

And under the FSG ownership, the EPL giants have experienced incredible amount of success, particularly since the hiring of manager Jurgen Klopp in 2015.

The club won their first EPL title in three decades, clinched the Champions League and dominated the local league.

According to the Mirror, Ambani, one of the richest men in the world with a net worth of over £80b, has emerged as a credible buyer for Liverpool.

The multi-billionaire currently owns Indian cricket team Mumbai Indians and also runs the Indian Super League football event besides being the commercial partners of the All India Football Federation (AIFF).

Other investors in fray include those from the Middle East and USA.