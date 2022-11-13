Live: Harare Derby – Dynamos vs CAPS United

Follow our live coverage of the Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 34 action between Dynamos and CAPS United.

Latest:

Dynamos 1-1 CAPS United

83′ Goal!!! Dynamos equalises from Paga’s effort off Chidhobha’s cross

79′ Corner kick to Dynamos, CAPS clear the danger. Nyahwa pounces on a rebound but his effort misses the target.

78′ Red Card!!! Jaure (Dynamos) gets his second yellow card of the game.

76′ Dynamos Sub: Nyahwa replaces Makunike.

74′ First corner kick of the game, Paga swings it it and Makarati fails to connect properly. The ball goes out for a goal kick.

66′ An unmarked Manondo receives the ball inside the box. He tries to connect it with a header but the effort goes wide.

61′ Yellow Card to Jalai (Dynamos).

60′ Dynamos Sub: Makanda, Chidhobha replaces Kawondera, Sadiki.

51′ Bamusi pn the break and hits from inside the box straight to the hands of the keeper. The whistle is blown for an off side.

-Halftime

44′ Penalty to Dynamos. Makarati takes it but the keeoer denies him. Dembare still behind.

42′ Yellow Card to Jaure (Dynamos).

37′ Goal!!! Manondo puts CAPS United ahead from the spot.

32′ CAPS United Sub: Chinyengetere replaces Ngodzo.

27′ Manondo intercepts Makinike’s back pass but he rushes to release the ball and misses the target.

23′ Still goalless after the half-way point of the half.

13′ Play temporarily stopped to attend to injured Ian Nyoni.

3′ Dynamos gets an early chance but Sadiki misses it after hitting the ball over.

1′ Kick-off!!!

Dynamos XI: Mvula, Makarati, Jaure, Jalai, Muringai, Nadolo, Kawondera, Mukunike, Paga, Mavhunga, Sadiki.

CAPS United XI: