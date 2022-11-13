Munetsi scores his second goal of the Ligue 1 season

Marshall Munetsi scored his second goal of the French Ligue 1 season in Stade de Reims’ 1-1 against Montpelier on Sunday.

Munetsi started on the bench and came on in the 58th minute of the game. This was his second successive time to miss the first XI after returning from an injury over a week ago.

He opened the scoring in the 87th minute to give Reims the lead.

The midfielder tapped home from a cut-back that followed after a great inter-play in the build-up.

However, the lead didn’t last long as Sacha Delaye equalised on the stroke of fulltime.

Meanwhile, Munetsi’s first goal in the campaign came after netting in late August.