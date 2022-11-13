Pasuwa reveals secret behind his league success in Malawi

Kalisto Pasuwa has revealed the secret behind his side, Nyasa Big Bullets’, title triumph in the Malawian Super League.

Bullets clinched their fourth successive league title under Pasuwa and 16th triumph overall on Saturday following their 3-1 win over Moyale Barracks.

The Blantyre-based team attained an unassailable 67 points with two rounds to play.

Speaking after Saturday’s game, Pasuwa revealed that he planned well for the campaign and was able to counter the congested fixture schedule by rotating his first XI.

“If you plan well, you win games,” the gaffer told reporters. “You saw how I was questioned by some supporters who were talking about [us not having] a first eleven.”

He added: “As Bullets, we play so many games so we planned for each and every game that is coming ahead and it has helped us because we have been rotating players. We registered 30 players [and] everyone had a chance [to play] and I think by now you have seen the reward of it.”

Meanwhile, Pasuwa equalled his personal record for most successive league titles.

The gaffer won four championships with local side Dynamos.