Ghana final squad for 2022 FIFA World Cup revealed

Ghana have named their final 26-man squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The Black Stars coach, Otto Addo, has dropped twenty-nine players from the preliminary selection he announced over a week ago.

The final squad includes usual faces such as Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey, captain Andre Ayew, Jordan Ayew and Mohammed Kudus.

The Black Stars will be without the services of goalkeeping duo of Jojo Wollacot (Charlton Athletic) and Richard Ofori (Orlando Pirates) due to injuries.

Ghana are in Group H along with Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay.

The team is expected to fly Doha on November 19 before their opening game against European powerhouse, Portugal.

Here is Ghana’s Squad.